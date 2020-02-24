Equinox Gold (EQX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Equinox Gold to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

