Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.45). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBBY. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $12.45 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 64,148 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,517 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

