Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for KAR Auction Services Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KAR. CJS Securities lowered KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

NYSE:KAR opened at $22.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.13 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 79.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,918 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 3,783.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,502,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,200 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,646,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 381.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,026,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,198,000 after purchasing an additional 813,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,328,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 755,026 shares during the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

