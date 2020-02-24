Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 21st. Cormark analyst M. Grauman forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported C$2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.96 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RY. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

RY stock opened at C$109.21 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$97.30 and a 1-year high of C$109.68. The firm has a market cap of $156.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$105.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$105.03.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.02, for a total value of C$804,384.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$628,546.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.