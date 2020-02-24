Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Splunk Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Splunk in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now expects that the software company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.80). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Splunk’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.55.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $167.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.41. Splunk has a one year low of $107.16 and a one year high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $457,844.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,488,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,096 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $183,678.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,627 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Splunk by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,192,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $478,124,000 after acquiring an additional 205,113 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $199,010,000 after acquiring an additional 280,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,230,000 after acquiring an additional 91,543 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Splunk by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $217,582,000 after acquiring an additional 552,172 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Splunk by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,344,429 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $201,355,000 after acquiring an additional 548,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

