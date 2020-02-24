Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Advanced Energy Industries in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $4.25 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

AEIS has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AEIS stock opened at $66.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $78.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

