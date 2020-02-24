Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for CenterPoint Energy in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.68.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $25.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,343,000 after purchasing an additional 334,218 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,628,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,750,000 after purchasing an additional 800,719 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,558,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,282,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,969,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,859,000 after purchasing an additional 740,321 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

