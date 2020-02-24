Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Devon Energy Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DVN. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.00. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,003,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after buying an additional 1,294,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 632.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after buying an additional 1,235,046 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 384.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,162,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,961,000 after buying an additional 922,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,747,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,319,000 after buying an additional 725,553 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,480,000 after purchasing an additional 715,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

