Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Five9 Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five9 in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Bracelin expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $71.15 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five9’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on FIVN. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.74.

FIVN stock opened at $73.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -915.63, a PEG ratio of 81.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.84. Five9 has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $80.58.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.71 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $13,121,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the third quarter worth $64,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the third quarter worth $107,000.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $651,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 19,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,289,865.65. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,418 shares of company stock worth $16,275,896. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

