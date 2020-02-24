Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Realty Income Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Realty Income in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on O. Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Shares of O stock opened at $82.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average is $76.03. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $66.21 and a 12 month high of $84.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 437,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,179,000 after buying an additional 36,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,698,000 after buying an additional 447,739 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

