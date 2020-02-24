Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Universal Forest Products, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Universal Forest Products in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $998.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UFPI. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $56.69 on Monday. Universal Forest Products has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other Universal Forest Products news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $78,096.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,282.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,050,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,537,000 after buying an additional 176,795 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,382,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,949,000 after buying an additional 161,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,665,000 after buying an additional 101,847 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 870,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,699,000 after buying an additional 157,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,639,000 after buying an additional 19,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

