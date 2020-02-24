Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) – DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HPP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $37.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 211,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 391,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

