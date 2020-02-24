Equities Analysts Set Expectations for WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WEICY)

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

WEICY opened at $16.38 on Monday. WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments.

