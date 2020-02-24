Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 24th (ACSO, ASCL, AVST, BAKK, BFSA, BLTG, BOKU, CDM, CLIN, CLLS)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 24th:

Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) had its under review rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Get Accesso Technology Group PLC alerts:

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Avast (LON:AVST) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) was given a €42.00 ($48.84) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Boku (LON:BOKU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Craneware (LON:CRW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Devro (LON:DVO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

First Derivatives (LON:FDP) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €72.10 ($83.84) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GB Group (LON:GBG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Genus (LON:GNS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Huntsworth (LON:HNT) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Informa (LON:INF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Iomart Group (LON:IOM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

IQE (LON:IQE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.60 ($3.02) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Just Eat (LON:JE) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Kier Group (LON:KIE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) was given a GBX 62 ($0.82) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX). They issued a hold rating and a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on the stock.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RM (LON:RM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

SDL (LON:SDL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Syncona (LON:SYNC). Peel Hunt issued an add rating and a GBX 286 ($3.76) target price on the stock.

Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

UNITE Group (LON:UTG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Wandisco (LON:WAND) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Receive News & Ratings for Accesso Technology Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accesso Technology Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.