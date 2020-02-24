Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 24th (AXSM, AZO, BLFS, BURL, CANF, CDE, CFX, DG, DLTR, EQIX)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 24th:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $1,200.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $1,300.00.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a $275.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $245.00.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Roth Capital currently has $5.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its strong-buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $742.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $625.00.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) had its positive rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00.

Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT). Leerink Swann issued an outperform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co to an overweight rating. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was upgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $155.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $144.00.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) had its positive rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $59.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $378.00 target price on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TJX Companies’ shares have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from its robust comps, which in turn are gaining from continuous rise in consumer traffic and strong merchandising policies. These along with TJX Companies’ off-price model, strategic store locations and impressive brands have been driving its performance. This reflected in the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both earnings and sales grew year over year and beat the consensus mark. Moreover, management raised its earnings view for fiscal 2020. However, the company has been witnessing high supply-chain costs, which have been weighing on the gross margin. Margins also remain susceptible to tariffs on goods sourced from China. Additionally, volatile currency movements pose concerns.”

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

