Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 24th (BUD, CSSE, EPC, EQC, EVBG, FBIZ, FBNC, FIVN, FLGT, FNHC)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 24th:

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a reduce rating.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “FedNat Holding Company operates as a holding company. It provides insurance underwriting, distribution, claims processing and premium financing services through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance. FedNat Holding Company, formerly known as Federated National Holding Company, is based in Florida, United States. “

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc to $61.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

