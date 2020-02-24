Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7,493.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,679 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Equity Residential by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 37,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 115,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 57,238 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,533,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,885,000 after purchasing an additional 124,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $6,873,102.00. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,805 shares of company stock worth $11,067,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQR traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.05. 45,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,082. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.14. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $72.64 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Raymond James lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.16.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

