Ergo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $73,736.00 (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and $73,736.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00003887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.75 or 0.02865438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00226855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00040694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00138214 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ergo Token Profile

Ergo was first traded on July 2nd, 2017. Ergo’s total supply is 12,872,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,568,528 tokens. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Token Trading

Ergo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.