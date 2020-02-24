Espers Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Espers has a total market cap of $444,133.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Espers coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. In the last week, Espers has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.14 or 0.01062494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045597 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023120 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00217240 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007445 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002199 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00066472 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004311 BTC.

About Espers

Espers (CRYPTO:ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Espers is espers.io. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

