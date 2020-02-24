Essentia (ESS) Reaches Market Cap of $497,759.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Essentia has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Essentia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Ethfinex, Bilaxy and BitForex. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $497,759.00 and approximately $49,174.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Hotbit, BitForex, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

