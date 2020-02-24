Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Hits $0.0131

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Hotbit, EXX and DigiFinex. Ether Zero has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $153,671.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.14 or 0.02715098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00095677 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 68.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 210,078,720 coins and its circulating supply is 168,049,307 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Hotbit, EXX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.