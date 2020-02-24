Ethouse (HORSE) One Day Volume Hits $6.00

Ethouse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last week, Ethouse has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Ethouse has a market capitalization of $47,634.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Ethouse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethouse token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethouse alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00481398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.06 or 0.06631182 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00063770 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027503 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005172 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

About Ethouse

Ethouse is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. Ethouse’s total supply is 90,784,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,402,853 tokens. Ethouse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam. The Reddit community for Ethouse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethouse is medium.com/@ethorse. The official website for Ethouse is ethouse.app.

Buying and Selling Ethouse

Ethouse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethouse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethouse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethouse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethouse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.