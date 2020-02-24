Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total value of $11,134,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,866.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $1,985,135.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,755.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 29.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,331,000 after buying an additional 23,777 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 32.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,123,000 after buying an additional 32,044 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 150.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 506,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,865,000 after buying an additional 151,820 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $140.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.40. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $131.32 and a 52 week high of $171.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 12.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

