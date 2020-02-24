Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Given $9.20 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $9.20 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Euroseas an industry rank of 150 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ESEA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Euroseas stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $5.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $7.84.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter. Euroseas had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 27.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

