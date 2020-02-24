EvenCoin Hits One Day Volume of $670,922.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $187,826.00 and approximately $670,922.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040121 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00463817 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001439 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010450 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012445 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001646 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 91.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

