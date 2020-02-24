Everex Hits Market Cap of $6.44 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. Everex has a market cap of $6.44 million and $1.28 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Mercatox, Binance and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.22 or 0.02840256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00226894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00137261 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io.

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Mercatox, Binance, Huobi, HitBTC, OKEx, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

