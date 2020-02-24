Evergy (EVRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Evergy to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EVRG opened at $72.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.13. Evergy has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $76.57.

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $290,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $62,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,870.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

