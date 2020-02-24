Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,257 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Evertec were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Evertec by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 22,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Evertec by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Evertec by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Evertec by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVTC opened at $33.31 on Monday. Evertec Inc has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $416,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,626.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Evertec Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

