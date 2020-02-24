Everus (EVR) Trading Up 145.1% Over Last Week

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 179.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Everus coin can currently be bought for $0.0644 or 0.00000669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $32.15, $18.94 and $10.39. In the last seven days, Everus has traded 145.1% higher against the dollar. Everus has a total market cap of $29.88 million and approximately $1,279.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00047864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00493152 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.40 or 0.06624970 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00063133 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00026860 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001519 BTC.

About Everus

Everus is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,886,382 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everus is everus.org. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org.

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $18.94, $20.33, $50.98, $24.68, $32.15, $33.94, $5.60, $10.39, $13.77, $24.43 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

