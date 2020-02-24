EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 23.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 86.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 35.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 78.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXAS traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.60. 87,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,989. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.03 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.90. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $75.35 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann reduced their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

In related news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $116,084.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

