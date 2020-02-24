EXMR Reaches Market Cap of $36.20 Million (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. EXMR has a total market cap of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR token can now be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. During the last seven days, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002199 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000619 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

