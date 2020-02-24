Exosis (EXO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $52,136.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, Exosis has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a market cap of $52,136.00 and approximately $27,647.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001578 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Escodex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,604.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.09 or 0.02726001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.74 or 0.03856092 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00774461 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.46 or 0.00816029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00095705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009894 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030115 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00620865 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 509,012 coins and its circulating supply is 344,012 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

