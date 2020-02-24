Expanse Price Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Expanse has a market capitalization of $735,492.00 and approximately $4,749.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0391 or 0.00000407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Poloniex and BiteBTC. During the last week, Expanse has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.