Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Cut by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

Shares of XOM opened at $59.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

