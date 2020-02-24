Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 817.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 280,371 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

NYSE:XOM opened at $59.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $250.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

