F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,234 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of F5 Networks worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.65.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $89,317.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,871.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,147 shares of company stock worth $752,322. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FFIV stock traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.75. 26,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,754. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.19 and a twelve month high of $173.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.