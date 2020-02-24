F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,032 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of F5 Networks worth $57,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 595 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.65.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $487,426.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,670.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $89,317.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,871.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,147 shares of company stock worth $752,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $133.36 on Monday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.19 and a 12 month high of $173.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.27.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

