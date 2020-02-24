F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 26,675 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of F5 Networks worth $24,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV increased its position in F5 Networks by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,510 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,262 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $121,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,328.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $487,426.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,288,670.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,147 shares of company stock valued at $752,322. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.26. 856,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,378. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.19 and a 52-week high of $173.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.15 and a 200-day moving average of $136.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.65.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.