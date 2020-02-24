FABRK Hits Market Capitalization of $50.84 Million (FAB)

FABRK (CURRENCY:FAB) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. One FABRK token can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb Global and Bithumb. FABRK has a total market cap of $50.84 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of FABRK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FABRK has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004564 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000064 BTC.

FABRK Profile

FAB is a token. FABRK’s total supply is 55,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,794,443,397 tokens. The official website for FABRK is www.fabrk.io. FABRK’s official Twitter account is @

. FABRK’s official message board is medium.com/@fabrknetwork.

Buying and Selling FABRK

FABRK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FABRK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FABRK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FABRK using one of the exchanges listed above.

