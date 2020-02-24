Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Getting Very Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Shares of FB stock opened at $210.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $611.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.60. Facebook has a 52 week low of $159.28 and a 52 week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $52,002.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,785 shares of company stock valued at $15,030,985 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

