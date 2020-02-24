FansTime (FTI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $100,370.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One FansTime token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinMex, CoinEgg and Gate.io. FansTime has a total market cap of $717,955.00 and approximately $100,370.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.99 or 0.02867430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00227218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00040591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00138158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinMex, FCoin, CoinEgg, HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

