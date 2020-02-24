Fantom (FTM) Price Reaches $0.0090 on Top Exchanges

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, Fantom has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a total market cap of $16.27 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges including Bgogo, Bilaxy, Bibox and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.76 or 0.02839461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00226675 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00138134 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bgogo, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

