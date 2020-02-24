Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Position Raised by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Green Street Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,765,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,662,000 after acquiring an additional 117,175 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

FRT stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $128.21. 28,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,210. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.29 and a 200-day moving average of $131.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

