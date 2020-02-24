Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Stock Position Raised by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 808.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RACE shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

RACE stock traded down $9.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.88. 12,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,236. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.61. Ferrari NV has a 12 month low of $125.65 and a 12 month high of $180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 48.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari NV will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

