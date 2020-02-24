Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FEVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,411.36 ($31.72).

Shares of LON FEVR opened at GBX 1,401.28 ($18.43) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,628.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,027.64. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of GBX 1,341 ($17.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 25.57.

In other news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,479 ($19.46) per share, for a total transaction of £49,990.20 ($65,759.27). Also, insider William (Bill) Ronald bought 7,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,390 ($18.28) per share, for a total transaction of £100,483.10 ($132,179.82).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

