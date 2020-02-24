Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $24,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.86.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $154.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $104.73 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.52.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,988 shares of company stock valued at $15,142,199. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

