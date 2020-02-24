FIL Ltd Acquires 116,575 Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,575 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.86% of Watts Water Technologies worth $29,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,926,000 after buying an additional 283,685 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $204,958.98. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on WTS shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.32.

WTS stock opened at $106.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.28. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $114.45. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.