FIL Ltd Acquires 16,146 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,146 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.42% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $31,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPR. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $998,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 190.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth $207,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPR shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

SPR stock opened at $65.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $100.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day moving average of $77.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.