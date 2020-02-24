FIL Ltd Acquires 58,181 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,181 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.14% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $30,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 506,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,807,000 after acquiring an additional 82,247 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Buckingham Research cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $58.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

