FIL Ltd Acquires New Holdings in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 746,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,736,000. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of XP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XP. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XP during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,066,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of XP during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,839,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of XP during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,427,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of XP during the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. Finally, Pelham Global Financials Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XP during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,630,000.

Shares of XP stock opened at $42.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.04. XP Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $43.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

